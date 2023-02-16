Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight. A fan posted her video on their social media account, where Deepika, who was followed by her body guard, is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. In the video, she is seen keeping a low profile and walked without talking to any of the co-passengers. Deepika Padukone Gets Spotted on a Flight by a Passenger While on Her Way to the Washroom (Watch Video).

In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses. On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's Saffron Bikini From 'Besharam Rang' Song Makes It to Final Cut.

Deepika Padukone Flies Economy:

[Video] Deepika Padukone spotted by a fan on a flight🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q31WcyPII7 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 15, 2023

The film Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).