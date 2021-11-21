Dharmendra is overwhelmed after his son Sunny Deol took him to Himachal for a trip. The veteran actor shared a video on Twitter showing his fans the beauty of nature. In the clip, we also see Dharmendra saying 'thank you' to Sunny for the lovely gesture. Also, we noticed how fans were in love with the clip and also tagged Sunny as a great son.

Watch Video:

My darling son , took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀A lovely holiday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VsK7sKe3rz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)