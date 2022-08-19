Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are awaiting the release of their next Brahmastra, for which they recently went live and discussed all about the movie with Ayan Mukerji. However, while talking about why they are not promoting the film aggressively (phailod everywhere), Ranbir jokingly pointed at his wife's baby bump and said "well I can say somebody has phailod." This left both Ayan and Alia shocked for a second. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy: Durex India Takes a Quirky Dig at the Couple After Their Special Announcement!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)