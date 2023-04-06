Diet Sabya has done it again! The notorious Instagram account which is known for its unfiltered account and sassy fashion updates has this time served desi Barbies and it's insane. Giving a Bollywood twist to Margot Robbie's Barbie poster, DS imagined Bollywood beauties as 'Barbies' and it's fun. Right from Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Diet Sabya's captions to these Barbie posters are next level. Scroll through them below and have a great laugh. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Diet Sabya's Version of Indian 'Barbies':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

