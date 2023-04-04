Movie aside action-thriller, rom-com, suspense or any other genre because it's time to return to childhood but this time the joyride will be tad different. The trailer of Barbie The Movie released and no doubt this one will be fine. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film will hit theatres on July 21. This time Ken will face other Ken and Barbie will say hello to other Barbies. If you know, you know. If you don't know then don't worry we got you covered. Meanwhile, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans are playing variations on Ken, alongside Ryan Gosling. Other than Margot Robbie's Barbie there will be 10 more Barbies in the film. Issa Rae (president Barbie), Kate McKinnon (gymnast Barbie), Nicola Coughlan (diplomat Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (writer Barbie), Ritu Arya (journalist Barbie), Hari Nef (doctor Barbie), Emma Mackey (physicist Barbie), Dua Lipa (mermaid Barbie), Ana Cruz Kayne (judge Barbie), and Sharon Rooney (lawyer Barbie). Barbie: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and Scott Evans’ First Look Posters Unveiled! (View Pics).

Check The Trailer Here:

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? 🌟 #BarbieTheMovie only in theatres July 21. pic.twitter.com/cqSbMfpwPU — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) April 4, 2023

