Veteran actor, Dilip Kumar who was admitted to hospital after complaints of breathlessness, on June 9 underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. The doctor who treated the legend confirmed that he might get discharged on June 10. The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at Hinduja Hospital.

Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

