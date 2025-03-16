Saira Banu, estranged wife of composer AR Rahman, has clarified that while they are separated, they are not officially divorced. She urged people not to refer to her as his ex-wife. In a heartfelt statement, she expressed concern for Rahman’s health, saying, “I wish him a speedy recovery. By the grace of Allah, he is fine now.” She revealed that their separation was due to her health issues, as she didn’t want to burden him with additional stress. Saira also requested Rahman’s family to take care of him and not cause him further distress. The couple, who married in 1995, announced their separation in November 2024. However, Saira said that they remain husband and wife despite the separation. AR Rahman Discharged: Music Composer out of Hospital After Being Treated for Dehydration, Son AR Ameen Says He’s ‘Doing Well’ (See Post).

Saira Banu Wishes Speedy Recovery to AR Rahman

AUDIO | "I wish him (A R Rahman) a speedy recovery. I would like to clarify that we haven't divorced officially, and we are still husband and wife. We have separated because my health hasn't been good for the past two years, and I don't want to give him any stress. Therefore, I… pic.twitter.com/bMd27xKYjp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2025

