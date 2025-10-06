October 5, 2025 was a momentous day for the Khan family as Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The birth brought immense happiness, marking the arrival of a daughter in the family after nearly 35 years. Grandmothers Salma and Helen visited the hospital to meet their granddaughter, sharing in the joy of the occasion. Superstar Salman Khan was also spotted outside PD Hinduja Hospital, joining the family in celebrating this special moment. Videos shared on social media showed the grandmothers arriving at the hospital, their excitement and delight evident despite their age. The Khan family, known for its close bonds, was overjoyed at the arrival of the newest member and the celebrations reflected the love, warmth and happiness surrounding Arbaaz and Sshura’s little bundle of joy. Arbaaz Khan and His Wife Sshura Khan Blessed With Baby Girl, Say Reports.

Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at Hospital – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Salma and Helen Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

