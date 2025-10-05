Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have become proud parents to a baby girl. Sshura was admitted to Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital before the delivery and both mother and baby are reportedly doing well. The couple, who met on a film set, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2023. Earlier this year, Arbaaz had confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy and the Khan family recently celebrated her baby shower with close friends and relatives. This marks Arbaaz’s second child, he already has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. Sshura Khan Baby Shower: Arbaaz Khan and Wife Twin in Yellow Ahead of First Child’s Arrival; Salman Khan Attends the Ceremony (Watch Videos)

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Welcome Baby Girl – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Forums ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)