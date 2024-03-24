Vidya Balan unveiled the poster for the first track of Do Aur Do Pyaar, titled 'Jazbaati Hai Dil''. Sung by Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla, the song promises an emotional journey for listeners. Adding to the excitement, Ileana D'Cruz also shared the same poster. However, neither actor disclosed the release date, leaving fans waiting for the song's further updates. Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser Out: Get Ready for a Quirky Rom-Com With Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi (Watch Video).

Vidya Balan Shares Poster Of 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' Track

Do Aur Do Pyaar Song Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

