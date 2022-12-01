Drishyam 2 continues to make impressive mark on the audience and soon it would be crossing Rs 160 crore mark at the box office in India. The total collection of the Ajay Devgn-starrer stands at Rs 159.17 crore. Drishyam 2 Ending Explained: Ajay Devgn’s Remake Takes A Different Turn From Mohanlal’s Thriller – Here’s How! (SPOILER ALERT).

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 continues to set the cash registers ringing... Note the solid hold on weekdays, this movie is simply unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr, Wed 4.68 cr. Total: ₹ 159.17 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pXe6pUou3T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2022

