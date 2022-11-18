On the face of it, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, just like its predecessor, is quite faithful to Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2. There are a couple of interesting tweaks here, and before we go ahead elaborating on them, let me warn you this article has MAJOR SPOILERS so be careful. So yeah, there are interesting tweaks, like bring back Kamlesh Sawant's vengeful cop Gaitonde from the first film - something the Malayalam film avoids - and make the cops in the remake adopt more 'unconstitutional' methods to trouble the protagonist and his poor family. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

That said, Devgn's Salgaonkar still has a few tricks up his sleeve to save his family once again, despite the nearly impossible trap his returning foe Meera (Tabu), her new aide IG Tarun (Akshaye Khanna) and Gaitonde keep ready for him. The same tricks that we saw Georgekutty flip at the justice system to save his family in his Drishyam 2. Only difference is their high risk plan have different effects on the two unseemly heroes. Before we get to what makes them different, let's first explain how Vijay manages to save his family first.

Salgaonkar's Impossible Plan (That Worked)

So Vijay knew that his perfect crime in the last film wasn't so perfect, and there is bound to be some kind of repercussion for him. Which as he predicted did happen when an eye-witness saw him on the night of October 3 after burying the body. What's more, Meera and Tarun had set a couple of spies on him and his family, and due to Nandini's troubled state of mind, they get a hidden recording of a near confession out of her. To save his family, Vijay takes all the blame on himself of killing Meera's son Sam and burying his body at the police station.

A Still From Drishyam 2

But Meera and Tarun fail to calculate Vijay's brilliant foresight. He had already planned for this moment for years, actually from the very minute he was first acquitted in the murder of Sam. He first sought out the body of a Christian person who died with head injury through obituaries in the paper and is of same age as Sam. When he finally found such a body, he befriends the gravedigger where the body is cremated and sweetly bribes him, till the latter digs out the bones of the deceased, which Vijay hides in a bag and places it under the floor of his multiplex office.

Then comes the most interesting part of his plan. Vijay approaches an acclaimed screenwriter Murad Ali (Saurabh Shukla) to produce a film based on his script. The first half of the script is similar to the events of the first film, albeit with different characters, settings and names. The second half is what Vijay assumes would happen to him when the police recovers the body, leading to a sad ending where his standin in the movie is arrested. What's more, he turns his script into a novel (unsurprisingly called Drishyam) and publishes it under the pretext of copyright protection.

So Vijay's confession to the cops is turned moot, when his lawyer presents the argument that the cops forced the confession using the same story as the novel, which was released with Murad Ali as the author! And when the DNA test revealed that the remains are not of Sam, there was nothing for the court to convict Vijay of any wrongdoing, he once again succeeded at pulling a fast one over the cops.

But how would Vijay know when to switch Sam's remains with the ones he had hidden in his office? On the pretext that he doesn't want a sad ending for his film, Vijay uses Murad's connection to understand in such a situation, where the police would send the mortal remains for forensics and DNA testing. Murad informs him that in such a case, the mortal remains would be first sent to the local medical college. Based on this information, Vijay befriends the security guard of the medical college morgue with the lure of drinks and promise of casting him in a movie.

A Still From Drishyam 2

The oblivious person, who frequently does night shifts, often invites Vijay to his office to sleep over there after a session of heavy drinking. So Vijay has all the chess-players and his board ready, and he just waits for the right moment. Thanks to the CCTV installed at his cable TV office near the police station, Vijay figures out the police's discovery of the skeletal remains. He puts the plan in action, and once again, using a drinking session as an excuse, Vijay accesses the morgue (which has no CCTV camera) to switch the bones. The rest is just smash!

As for where he managed to find the money to pay for all his endeavors, we are told at the beginning that he had sold his property, which unbeknownst to him, was to Meera herself. So basically, he used Meera's money to foil her plans!

Vijay vs Georgekutty

In this section, I will tell you why Vijay is made of a different material from Georgekutty. While both are ordinary men with an extraordinary foresight, and they do feel guilty for what Meera and her husband are going through (which is why they send some of the murdered boy's bones for ritual purposes to his parents), there is still a stark difference between the two.

A Still From Drishyam 2 (Malayalam)

Murad Ali mention to Tarun and Meera that he thought the film's new ending (which, in reality, is Vijay's real plan) was fraught with risks and implausible. Similar scene plays out in the Malayalam film, but it also allows the film to expand upon Georgekutty's guilt and his awareness that he knew his plan is full of risks. Georgekutty is someone who is in love with cinema, and he believes that, like the heroes in the movies, luck would favour him despite the fact that there is every possibility that his plan could fail. When the screenwriter points out what the protagonist in their movie is doing is still a crime, Georgekutty solemnly tells him that leading a life looking over his shoulder of fear of being caught is already the man's biggest punishment. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Sequel to His Blockbuster Family Thriller Is Loaded With Pulpy Surprises.

This sentiment is repeated in the final scene. IGP Thomas Bastin (Murali Gopy) tells Geeta and her husband (Asha Sharath and Siddique) after they complete their son's final rites, that while they had believed it was them spying on Georgekutty, in reality it was the other way round. Georgekutty was already two steps ahead of them, and what's more he could be still watching them and already planning his next move. While Thomas continues speaking offscreen, we see that Georgekutty already is doing what he just said.

A Still From Drishyam 2 (Malayalam)

But Thomas tells Geeta that it is time to let go off her vengeance, since Georgekutty is already being punished by the fact that he will have to be over-cautious and on his toes for the rest of his life. At this moment, the Malayalam film ends. It was a subtle way of giving closure to Georgekutty's saga, revealing a troubled future for him but still keeping the door half-open for a possible sequel in the future. Drishyam 2 Ending Explained: Will Mohanlal’s Georgekutty Return for a Threequel? Find Out!

What does the Hindi remake do? The final scene avoids Tarun, and it is Meera's husband who tells her about Vijay keeping an eye on them and planning his next move (which he does), but the film never mentions about the hellish existentialism this is putting Vijay through.

A Still From Drishyam 2

In fact, the remake puts an additional scene where Vijay meets his family and drive away in his car with them. We hear his mental monologue going all Dom Toretto, saying he would do anything to protect his family and for which he will go to any lengths. This ending is more macho in sense compared to the Malayalam film, and more confident about going into a sequel.

Both Drishyam 2s go for happy endings, but the Malayalam film twinges its ending with a sense of melancholy and introspection while the Hindi remake has his hero more assured and bolder than before. So which ending do you prefer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

PS: The Hindi Drishyam 2 remake conveniently forgets about Gaitonde, despite setting him as a despicable foe and also have him smugly confront Vijay before taking him to the court.

