Drishyam 2 hit the big screens on November 18 and within five days of its release, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has managed to garner fantastic collections at the box office. The total collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 86.49 crore. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

While *most films* collapse / struggle on Day 5, #Drishyam2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]… Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr. Total: ₹ 86.49 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/rYey2kcOt2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2022

