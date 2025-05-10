Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is also the daughter of an army officer, took to her Instagram handle on Saturday (May 19)to pen a heartfelt tribute to the armed forces and their families amid the India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting their sacrifices in such situations. Starting her note with "From a Fauji daughter", the actress wrote, "I grew up watching my dad wear his uniform like second skin - calm, proud, ready. And I grew up watching my mom hold back tears like a soldier, too. Being an army officer's daughter means you learn early... That love often looks like distance. That pride quietly holds hands with fear. Today I sleep safely in my house because someone else's father, mother, brother or sister is out there - standing at the border, standing tall." The Roadies: Double Cross judge concluded her note by thanking the families of the family members of people serving in the army, navy and air force and wrote, "from one fauji home to another - sending love, strength and a salute. Jai Hind." Check out her post below. Vaani Kapoor on ‘Operation Sindoor’: ‘Abir Gulaal’ Actress Salutes Indian Forces for Defending Nation With Resolve and Integrity.

Rhea Chakraborty Writes Heartfelt Note to Army Families Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

