he much-awaited teaser for Fighter, featuring the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is slated for release in the initial week of December. Since its captivating motion poster debut back in August. According to a report on Pinkvilla, the film's producers are gearing up for an extensive 50-day marketing blitz. The teaser, scheduled for December 5, 2023, is expected to kick off this strategic campaign. The film has been generating tremendous buzz across online platforms. Touted as one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2024, Fighter has held fans in eager anticipation ever since its announcement in 2021, promising the first-ever collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika. Fighter: Deepika Padukone’s New Pic From the Sets of Siddharth Anand’s Film Goes Viral on Social Media!

See The Latest News About Fighter Here:

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' teaser to be out on December 5. Reporthttps://t.co/Zq355cYOXh — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)