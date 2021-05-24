Govind Dalwadi, noted film editor, is no more. He passed away on May 16. He has worked on several hit movies like An Evening In Paris, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Do Jasoos, Gopichand Jasoos, Pyaar Jhukta Nahin, Bhavani Junction, Nagina, Asli Naqli, Biwi Ho To Aisi, and Dulhe Raja. He worked as an assistant editor in Howrah Bridge, China Town, Ziddi and Kashmir Ki Kali. Govinda - Priyanka Chopra starrer Deewana Main Deewana (2013) was his last project.

