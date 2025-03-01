Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja celebrates his birthday today (March 1). On the occasion, Ranveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for him. Her posts included a selfie and a video where the two could be seen dancing at a party. It seems like Govinda and Raveena Tandon, one of the most iconic on-screen pairs of the 90s, have passed down their connection to their kids. In the video, Rasha and Yashvardhan can be seen dancing to "Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare", one of the most iconic tracks featuring their parents. Yashvardhan and Rasha's infectious energy in the clip, dancing to the beats of the track, instantly evokes nostalgia, bringing back memories of their parents' epic performance. The iconic song from Dulhe Raja (1998) was sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula. ‘Tauba Tauba’: Rasha Thadani Slays With Her Dance Moves On Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Song With Choreographer Bosco Martis (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Wish for Yashvardhan Ahuja

(Photo Credits: @rashathadani/ Instagram)

Yashvardhan Ahuja and Rasha ThadaniLight up the Dance Floor With ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ Dance

