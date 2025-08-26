Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed an incredible 37 years in the film industry, a journey marked by resilience, blockbuster hits, and unmatched fan loyalty. Starting with Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) and rising to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Salman became the nation’s heartthrob and later redefined stardom with iconic roles like Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg and heartwarming performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Known for his Eid releases, action-packed entertainers, and memorable romances, the 59-year-old actor remains one of India’s most bankable stars. Beyond films, he has won hearts as Bigg Boss host, mentored newcomers, and supported causes through his Being Human Foundation. As he celebrates this milestone, celebrities like Ali Abbas Zafar, his production house SKF and others paid heartfelt tributes to his illustrious career. ‘Do Right With Your Present’: Salman Khan Opens Up on Regrets, Reveals Advice From Father Salim Khan (See Post)

Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Post on X – See Post

Fan Page of Salman Khan Shares Post

Fan Page of Salman Khan Shares Post

For those who have grown up in the 90s, Maine Pyaar Kiya is an emotion. his charming looks, his stubble beard and his macho personality. He is the lover boy of every girls dream. He is #SalmanKhan for a reason.#37YearsOfSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/brdYZpV1uj — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 26, 2025

Fan Page of Salman Khan Shares Post

No one does family drama like Salman- he’s the heart and soul of Bollywood. #37YearsOfSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/aFevVofAU8 — 𝑺ᴀʟᴍᴀɴᴏᴘʜɪʟᴇ 🚩 (@katarsalmanfan) August 26, 2025

Salman Khan Films Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

Fan Page of Salman Khan Shares Post

Thank you God for giving us someone as special as #SalmanKhan <3#37YearsOfSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/V92dUyHuVe — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) August 26, 2025

Tips Films and Music Shares Post on X – See Post

Siddharth R Kannan Shares Post on X – See Post

37 years of pure stardom! From his debut in 1988 to becoming one of the biggest superstars of our times, SALMAN KHAN continues to rule hearts and the box office. The wait is on to see him roar again like a Tiger.#37YearsOfSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #Bollywood #sidk #siddharthkannan pic.twitter.com/q8HIQFB7XF — Siddharth R Kannan (@sidkannan) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)