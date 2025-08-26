Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed an incredible 37 years in the film industry, a journey marked by resilience, blockbuster hits, and unmatched fan loyalty. Starting with Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) and rising to fame with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Salman became the nation’s heartthrob and later redefined stardom with iconic roles like Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg and heartwarming performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Known for his Eid releases, action-packed entertainers, and memorable romances, the 59-year-old actor remains one of India’s most bankable stars. Beyond films, he has won hearts as Bigg Boss host, mentored newcomers, and supported causes through his Being Human Foundation. As he celebrates this milestone, celebrities like Ali Abbas Zafar, his production house SKF and others paid heartfelt tributes to his illustrious career. ‘Do Right With Your Present’: Salman Khan Opens Up on Regrets, Reveals Advice From Father Salim Khan (See Post)

