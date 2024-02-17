In its eighth day at the box office, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues its successful run, edging closer to the impressive milestone of Rs 90 crore worldwide. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film has raked in Rs 89.61 crore at the global box office. The makers have even revealed that this family entertainer has surpassed Rs 50 crore in India. Shahid Kapoor Makes Surprise Theatre Visit During Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Show; Fans Mob the Actor for Selfies (Watch Video).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collections

Thanks to your love, this family entertainer has crossed 50 Cr in India and continues to win hearts worldwide! Hoping that your love continues to surprise us! 🥰🫶 Book your tickets now for #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, the perfect weekend watch now in cinemas! 🎟 🔗 -… pic.twitter.com/GL1BgSnyRK — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)