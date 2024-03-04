Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has hit Rs 140 crore mark worldwide. In just 24 days since its release, the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has collected Rs 140.73 crore mark globally. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this sci-fi romantic comedy has raked in Rs 83.28 crore in India. Shahid Kapoor Makes Surprise Theatre Visit During Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Show; Fans Mob the Actor for Selfies (Watch Video).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)