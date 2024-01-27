69th Filmfare Awards 2024, in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism, dazzles with its grand return, honouring the finest talents of Hindi cinema. Hosted by the charismatic duo Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana, the event sees luminaries like film director Onir, actress Jahnvi Kapoor, fashion icon Nikhil Mehra of Shantnu & Nikhil, and renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya with his wife Vidhi Acharya grace the red carpet. Karishma Tanna stuns in an elegant white gown, while Aparshakti Khurana exudes sophistication in a sleek black suit, on the other hand Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in heart shape black gown and gloves setting the stage for an unforgettable evening celebrating the pinnacle of Hindi cinema's talent and glamour. Filmfare Awards 2024 Full List of Nominees: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Leads the Race; Shah Rukh Khan Gets Two Best Actor Nods; 12th Fail Also Makes Mark – Check It Out!.

Bollywood Celebs at Filmfare Awards 2024:

Jahnvi Kapoor At Filmfare Awards 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Karan Johar At Filmfare Awards 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Zareen Khan at Filmfare Awards 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

