Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is an active user of social media platform 'X', formerly twitter, engaged in a hilarious conversation with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's parody account. Ashwin was recently felicitated by TNCA for playing 100 Tests and taking 700 Test wickets. During the event, he got a special message from his bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja in Tamil. As Ashwin admitted how surprised he was listening to it to Jadeja on 'X', Janhvi's parody account replied to him with a message of 'Very nice Ashwin'. Ashwin pretended to fall for it and replied with 'Hey Jahnvi'. The user thought Ashwin has fallen for it and reminded him it is Jahnvi's 'fake' account. But Ashwin kept playing on and conversation ended up being hilariously funny. Mohammed Shami Falls for Parody Accounts of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath? Fans Share Images Claiming Pacer’s Replies.

Ashwin Pretended to Fall For It

Hey Janhvi🤩🤩 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

Ashwin Keeps Hilariously Playing Along

U shouldn’t say it, cos it says parody and the fun is to interact as if you are real.😂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

'I Am Heartbroken'

Omg . Is that so? I am 💔 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 18, 2024

