After a successful theatrical release, Mohit Chadda-starrer Flight is now available on BookMyShow. Fans who missed watching the film on the big screens can now witness it on their phone/laptop etc. However, the Suraj Joshi directorial is not available for free. As you can either buy or rent the movie at affordable prices. FYI, the flick narrates the story of Ranveer Malhotra, who comes across deadly obstacles on a plane and has to tackle them in order to survive.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)