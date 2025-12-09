Amid the IndiGo crisis in the country, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently shared a heartwarming picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared a photo with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. However, it was the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress' caption that caught everyone's attention. "When comedy and tragedy collide," she wrote and used the hashtag "IndiGo". It appears that Smriti Irani met Zakir Khan after the two were stranded at an airport following flight cancellations and disruptions by IndiGo. It must be noted that several passengers including celebrities are among those affected by Indigo flight cancellations across the country. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Centre Launches Nationwide Airport Checks As Airline’s Disruption Triggers High-Level Review (See Pics).

Smriti Irani Shares Picture With Zakir Khan Following Cancellation of IndiGo Flights - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

