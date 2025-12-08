A routine IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Vadodara witnessed an unusual disruption when a pigeon flew into the cabin just before take-off, momentarily startling passengers and crew. The bird was seen circling over the seats as staff and a few travellers attempted to catch it. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. Meanwhile, the IndiGo fiasco continues as the airline faces nationwide delays and cancellations. IndiGo Flight Chaos: Parliament Panel Likely To Summon Airline Chiefs After Major Disruption in Air Travel Across Country.

Pigeon in IndiGo Flight

