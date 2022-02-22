Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt as the central character is all set to release in theatres on February 25. However, ahead of the same, fans have spotted a major spoiler. FYI, until now two songs from the SLB movie has been unveiled showing Shantanu Maheshwari as Alia's love interest. Now, as per fans in the trailer, we see Gangubai entering a wedding with her sass. The said wedding seems to be of Shantanu's. Also, the scene pops in the trailer at 0.38 seconds. Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Jab Saiyaan: This Melody From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Previews Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari’s Subtle Romance (Watch Video).

Here's The Scene:

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer:

