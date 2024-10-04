Calling all Garba and Dandiya lovers! Our Navratri pick of the first day is none other than the iconic "Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sung by Karsan Sargathiya, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Vinod Rathod, this song had everyone dancing back in 1999 when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the screen on fire with their electric chemistry. The energetic beats of the dhol make it the perfect choice for your Navratri playlist. Whether you're twirling in circles for Garba or going all out with your Dandiya moves, this track will have you spinning all night long. Put on your best traditional attire and dance the night away to this timeless Navratri anthem! Navratri 2024 Dandiya Song of the Day: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lahu Munh Lag Gaya’ From ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ Is Your Go-To Garba Anthem!.

‘Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje’ Track From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)