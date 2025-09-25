Get ready to dance this Navratri 2025 with the vibrant beats of Dholida from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi! This song perfectly encapsulates the festive spirit, blending traditional dandiya rhythms with a modern twist. Sung by the talented Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and featuring stunning choreography, Dholida brings to life the joyous celebration of Navratri, making it a must-have on your playlist. The visuals are equally captivating, showcasing the rich culture and colours of the festival. Whether you're hitting the dance floor or celebrating at home, this track will surely elevate your Navratri vibes. So grab your dandiya sticks, gather your friends and let the festivities begin! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shubhaarambh’ From ‘Kai Po Che!’ – Must-Have for Your Garba Celebrations! (Watch Video)

‘Dholida’ From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

