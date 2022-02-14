Gehraiyaan has been getting mixed reviews from people. While many loved the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Regardless, the film's writer Sumit Roy's father Chandan Roy felt really proud of his work. He took to Twitter to share a proud message for his son. Little did he know that he will be rolled for it as well.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers. pic.twitter.com/wNdK5kGoKm — roychandan (@cretiredroy) February 12, 2022

Here's What People Replied:

Ouch!

Uncle 15 min bohot mushkil se dekh paya mai fir aage himmat nahi hui.. Good luck to your son for his future work. 🙏 — Siddharth (@sid_InDev) February 13, 2022

So Bad!

Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school. — Manish Sharma (@lion_india) February 12, 2022

Umm...

Sir, good that I found you as had this one question, was he just paid only half the dialogue writer's money as the other half only is about uttering the four letter word on the loop. No offense Sir, just wanted to get this serious concern from recent OTT movies be reached across — Amish S (@AmishProsmit) February 13, 2022

What Do You Think?

Really?

Sir what was he thinking while writing this movie. Guess he really needs help. — Mihir (@MihirPala) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)