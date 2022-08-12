Govinda and Bhagyashree reunite but this time for an Instagram reel. The duo was seen in this graceful video where they Lip-Sync to the iconic song 'Aya Mausam Dosti Ka' and the video will surely bring a smile to your face. Govinda Grooves With ‘Dream Girl’s Daughter’ Esha Deol And Says ‘It’s A Dream Come True’ (Watch Video).

Govinda and Bhagyashree's Fun Reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

