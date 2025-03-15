Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, best known for her role in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya, got seriously injured while playing pickleball. She sustained a deep cut on her forehead while playing the game. The injury was so serious that the actress had to undergo surgery and ended up getting 13 stitches on her forehead. The incident came to light when popular paparazzi page Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram featuring several pictures of the actress and her injury. According to the post, the actress is now fine and recovering. In one of the pictures, Bhagyashree was seen flashing a bright smile despite the injury, showcasing her strength and positive attitude. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan Suffers Leg Injury While Rehearsing for Dance Sequence With Jr NTR; Shoot Postponed to THIS Month?.

Bhagyashree Undergoes Surgery After Pickleball Injury

