A video of a man eating KFC fried chicken inside the ISKCON-run Govinda restaurant in London—despite it being a strictly vegetarian establishment—has gone viral, sparking massive outrage online. The man, believed to be of African-British descent, is seen entering the temple-affiliated restaurant and asking staff if they serve meat. When told there is no meat, onion, or garlic, he pulls out a KFC chicken bucket and starts eating it inside the restaurant. In a provocative move, he even offers the chicken to the staff and other diners. One customer tries to reason with him, saying his actions violate the sanctity of the place, but he refuses to stop. The incident ends with security escorting him out. Social media users have called the act disrespectful and offensive to religious sentiments. ISKCON has yet to issue an official statement. Over 50 ISKCON Priests Stopped From Entering Into India From Bangladesh, Says Report .

Man Eats Chicken at ISKCON Govinda in London

Horrendous. 😳😡 This African-British youth entered into ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant - knowingly that it’s pure Veg restaurant - asked if there’s meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)