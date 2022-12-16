Govinda Naam Mera premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today and it has opened to mixed reactions from the audience. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial has left movie buffs awestruck. About RK’s performance in the film one of the fans on Twitter even said, “He made maximum impact in limited time”. From sharing Ranbir’s stills and video clip, fans are going gaga about the actor’s cameo in this Vicky Kaushal-starrer. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Govinda Naam Mera: Ranbir Kapoor to Make a Cameo in Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani's Film (Deets Inside).

Ranbir Kapoor In Govinda Naam Mera

#RanbirKapoor cameo in #GovindaNaamMera was impressive as he made maximum impact in limited timepic.twitter.com/PgfNsx6rNU — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) December 16, 2022

RK’s Cameo

y’ll hv no idea how much serotonin boost watching ranbir dance provides like the energy the charm the expressions the screen presence man this is cinema #forme #tome #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/wY1gD0OszI — 🇦🇷 (@khudajaanee) December 15, 2022

Impressive Ranbir

RK's presence made this song 10 times better with his effortless charm.#RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/4W9IEZXJ0M — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 🇦🇷 (@jordan10RK) December 15, 2022

Can't Stop Praising

And #RanbirKapoor's cameo was full superb seeti maar cameo, #ShashankKhaitan was lovely direction brings the story of the #Ajnabee film type was says Everything is Planned. Streaming Available on @DisneyPlusHS — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) December 16, 2022

"Bijli"

