The makers have dropped the teaser of Gumraah that showcases cops, played by Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy, solving a murder mystery, are in hunt of the ‘smart criminal’. Aditya Roy Kapur, who’d be seen essaying dual roles, is seen in an action-packed avatar. The teaser hints that the police team finds two lookalike suspects who claim to not know each other. Well, this upcoming crime thriller, slated to be released on April 7, promises to be a gripping one. Gumraah: Mohit Anand Get Candid About Aditya Roy Kapur, Calls Him Cool and Humble!

Watch The Teaser Of Gumraah Below:

