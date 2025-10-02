Priyanka Chopra visited Mumbai on October 1, 2025 for the launch of a new Bvlgari store, mingling with several celebrities. During the event, a touching moment between Priyanka and actor Mrunal Thakur was captured on video. Overcome with emotion, Mrunal could be seen holding Priyanka’s hand, exchanging a few words and then hugging her tightly while saying, “I love you.” The clip quickly went viral, showing the genuine admiration Mrunal has for Priyanka. For the glamorous evening, Mrunal chose a strapless black bodycon dress, while Priyanka looked radiant in an elegant white outfit. Everyone delighted to see the heartfelt interaction between the two stars, making the event memorable. Here’s Why Priyanka Chopra Is Thanking ‘Bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya (Watch Video).

Mrunal Thakur Emotional Meeting Priyanka Chopra - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (@viralbhayani ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

