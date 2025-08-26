Vivo T4 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 26, 2025 (today). The smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It will get a 50MP primary Sony camera with OIS and a 32MP selfie camera. Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a 10,00,000 AnTuTu score. It will come with an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating, a quad-curved AMOLED display with HDR10 support, 192 grams of weight and 7.53mm thickness. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000, and will likely come with a 6,500mAh battery. Samsung One UI 8 Update: Release Date, Time, Key Features and List of Supported Smartphones.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launching in India Today, Will Be Available on Flipkart

Multitasking? Gaming? Streaming? Do it all with Turbo speed on the all-new T4 Pro, powered by the ultra-fast Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.⚡ Launching on 26th Aug. To know more check out the link below.https://t.co/PwJXsq1FMh#vivoT4Pro #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/ZgQ2SJjqw4 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 21, 2025

