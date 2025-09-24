Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro will be launched today globally. The upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi 15T series are expected to arrive with advanced specifications. The launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi at 5:30 PM IST. As per reports, Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone will likely feature a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Xiaomi 15T may feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. The smartphone will likely include a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The live streaming of the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro launch event will begin shortly. Vivo X300 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on October 13, 2025; Check Expected Processor, Battery, Cameras and More.

Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

