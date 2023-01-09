Hanu Man is one of the most awaited superhero movies starring Teja Sajja. The film, which is directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy, is scheduled to release in 11 languages. RKD Studios will release the Hindi version of the film and the makers also shared that the movie will release on May 12, 2023! Taran Adarsh shared the same on his social media handle. HanuMan Teaser: Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film Based on the Hindu God Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Take A Look At The Post Announcing The Release Date Of Hanu Man:

‘HANU-MAN’: SUPERHERO FILM RELEASE LOCKED... WILL RELEASE IN 11 LANGUAGES… Team #HanuMan finalises release date: 12 May 2023… Stars #TejaSajja... #PrasanthVarma directs… Produced by #KNiranjanReddy… Will release in 11 languages worldwide... #RKDStudios presents HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/PK61TY41xr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2023

