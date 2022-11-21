Prasanth Varma's Hanuman teaser is out and this superhero movie inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman gives us a big reason to watch this fantasy film. Teja Sajja with the superpowers in the film is the lead and it also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. K Niranjan Reddy is bankrolling the film under Primeshow Entertainment. Connect Teaser: Nayanthara, Anupam Kher’s Horror Film Will Give You a Shocking Jolt! (Watch Video).

