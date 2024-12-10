It's that time of the year again! Google Trends has unveiled its top searches for 2024, including the most searched movies and shows globally. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 tops the list of the most searched movies in India. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan's mythological sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD takes the second spot. Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail claimed third place. India's official entry for Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies, makes it to the fourth spot, while Teja Sajja's mythological superhero movie HanuMan came fifth on the list. Google Year in Search 2024: ‘Inside Out 2′, ’Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Saltburn’ Top Most Searched Movies of the Year.

Google’s Most Searched Movies of 2024 in India

