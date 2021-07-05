After Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now finalised one more actress for his web series Heera Mandi. As according to Bollywood Hungama, Sona has been signed by SLB.

A source close to the development told the portal, “More than Sonakshi herself it’s her father who has been most keen that she work with Bhansali. Sonakshi did a Bhansali production earlier Rowdy Rathod. She will now be playing one of the protagonists in Heera Mandi.”

Sonakhi Sinha:

