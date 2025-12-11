A man working at a reputed company in Maharashtra's Pune has accused his firm of firing him without any reason. It is reported that the man, who works at Schlumberger (SLB), an oilfield services company, was diagnosed with cancer during an annual company health check-up. However, the man, now an ex-employee claimed that SLB fired him while he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Since being fired, the man has begun a hunger strike demanding justice for himself. The man also alleged that SLB also stopped his medical cover and even gave false project-loss reasons for his termination. TCS Layoffs: Affected Employee Sleeping Outside Pune’s Sahyadri Park Office Since July 29, 2025 Over Unpaid Salary, Receiving No Updates From HR; Post Goes Viral.

Pune Man Fired by Schlumberger While He Undergoes Treatment for Cancer

A Pune employee working at Schlumberger (SLB) was diagnosed with cancer during an annual company health check-up. He claims he was then fired while undergoing treatment and has now begun a hunger strike demanding justice. He also says his medical cover was stopped and false… pic.twitter.com/FhyqsskTzr — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

