Sidharth Malhotra is winning hearts for his gentleman gesture for Kriti Sanon at the recently held Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022's red carpet. In a video that has gone viral online, we get to see Sidharth picking up the train of Kriti's dress, to which the actress looked overwhelmed. Indeed, every girl deserves a guy like him in her life. Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022: Shamita Shetty and Beau Raqesh Bapat Arrive Together at the Ceremony Amid Break Up Rumours (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)