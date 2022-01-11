Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to the micro-blogging site and thanked his fans for showering love on his birthday on January 10. The Vikram Vedha actor penned that he is overwhelmed with all the phone calls, messages, online posts, and gestures on his born day. That's not it, as he also prayed for everyone's safety. Heartwarming!

Check It Out:

Here's to another spin around the Sun, together. My prayers for the health & safety of all you beautiful people. Stay blessed ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)