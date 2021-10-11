This Diwali is going to be a dhamakedaar ones for all fans of Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah! The fabulous four will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do and the makers have already dropped a glimpse of it. Veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah would be essaying the roles of Rajkummar’s adopted parents and we bet, you just can’t take your eyes off from this couple who is all set to tickle your funny bone. This trailer drops a hint of what happens when a boy who wants to get married has to deal with circumstances when he doesn’t have a ‘sweet family’ as his ladylove (played by Kriti) expects.

Watch The Trailer Of Hum Do Hamare Do Below:

