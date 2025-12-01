Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with wife Patralekhaa on November 15, 2025. The couple had announced the happy news of their baby's arrival with fans through a joint post on Instagram. On Sunday (November 30), Rajkummar Rao attended the We The Women event in Mumbai. At the event, the Maalik actor won everyone's hearts with a sweet gesture. Rajkummar Rao handed out boxes of sweets to the paparazzi present at the venue to celebrate his daughter's birth. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl; Bollywood Celebs Extend Congratulations (View Post).

Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets to Paps at Mumbai Event After Welcoming Daughter With Wife Patrelekhaa

