Hum Do Humare Do teaser is out! Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao starrer is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali, 2021. The movie revolves around a young couple who decides to adopt two parents to fill the space in their lives. The adopted parents will be played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, and their characters will reportedly damage havoc in the young couple’s life.

Watch Hum Do Humare Do Teaser Below:

