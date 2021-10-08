After the teaser and a few posters, the makers of Hum Do Humare Do have finally dropped the trailer date of the film. As Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao’s family entertainer's trailer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 11. Along with this, they also unveiled a new poster. The film is releasing on the OTT platform on October 29.

Check It Out:

Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan. Trailer out on 11th October. Watch #HumDoHamareDo, Streaming 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/KS283iNun9 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 8, 2021

