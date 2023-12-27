In the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar has followed suit by becoming the proprietor of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The actor recently obtained ownership of the Srinagar team in the ISP League 2024. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared, “Transitioning from the cinema to the stadium! Proud to announce my ownership of the Srinagar team in @ispl_t10 (Jammu & Kashmir). Looking forward to the opportunity to play for my team.” This T10 cricket tournament is set to take place in a stadium from March 2 to March 9, 2024. Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani Begin Shoot For Ahmed Khan's Movie, Check Out The BTS Video Here.

Akshay Kumar Becomes Proud Owner Of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir Team:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)