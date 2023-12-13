The highly anticipated movie, Welcome To The Jungle, kicked off its shoot with a bang, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Disha Patani, Krushna Abhishek, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Lara Dutta. Akshay Kumar, brimming with excitement, took to Instagram, sharing a sneak peek through a BTS video. In his caption, he teased fans with the promise of "absolute madness of masti" in this rollercoaster ride of fun and craziness. Welcome 3 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal To Reunite, Will Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Join Them?

See BTS Video Of Welcome To The Jungle Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

